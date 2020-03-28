Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $26.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $26.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $198.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

