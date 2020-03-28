Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to report $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. Becton Dickinson and reported sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $17.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

BDX stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

