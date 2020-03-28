Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.83 Million

Analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will report sales of $521.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.60 million. Briggs & Stratton posted sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

