Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.21 Million

Brokerages expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to post $683.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.00 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $654.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

NYSE:COO opened at $273.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.62 and its 200-day moving average is $313.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $153,518,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

