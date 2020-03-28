Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Evertec posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,236,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Evertec by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 887,449 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Evertec by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Evertec by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 336,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

