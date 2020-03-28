Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.73.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.71. 497,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.30. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

