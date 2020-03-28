Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCAU shares. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 37.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 167,294 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

