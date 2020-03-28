Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.60. Hershey posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after buying an additional 173,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.