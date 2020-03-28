Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. International Paper reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,874,000 after acquiring an additional 182,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $187,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

