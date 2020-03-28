Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce sales of $619.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $618.70 million and the highest is $621.00 million. Itron posted sales of $614.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Itron stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 in the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

