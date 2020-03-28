Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

In related news, President Jack J. Ross bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ready Capital by 74.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

