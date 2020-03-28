Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$2.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.82). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($6.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.53) to $15.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.95.

SRPT stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.44. 504,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,903. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after buying an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after acquiring an additional 865,342 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $310,864,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

