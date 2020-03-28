Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce $57.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $61.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $47.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $248.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $268.77 million, with estimates ranging from $251.40 million to $284.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after acquiring an additional 244,772 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after acquiring an additional 307,226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 311,797 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 170,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $9.16 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.45.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

