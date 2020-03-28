Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,742,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

