Zacks: Analysts Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.59 Million

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post sales of $57.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the highest is $58.38 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $56.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $235.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $242.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $245.03 million, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $255.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMTC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $514.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

