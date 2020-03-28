Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $765.21 Million

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post sales of $765.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $762.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.42 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $739.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

