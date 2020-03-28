Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $10.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,890,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply