Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $10.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,890,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

