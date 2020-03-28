Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 2,236,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,790,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 824.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 660,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

