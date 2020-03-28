Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report sales of $45.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $32.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $188.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $200.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.63. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

