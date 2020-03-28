Zacks: Analysts Expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.47). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 193.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.73. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

