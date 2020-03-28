Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $74,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

