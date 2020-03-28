Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Smart Global posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Global.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 320,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.44. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

