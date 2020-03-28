Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,464. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

In other news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

