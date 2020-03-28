Zacks: Analysts Set $6.50 Target Price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,537. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

