Zacks: Analysts Set $62.00 Target Price for Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $62.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank First National by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank First National by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFC stock traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415. Bank First National has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

