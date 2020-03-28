Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 377.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,554 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

