Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $5.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post earnings per share of $5.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.51 and the lowest is $5.02. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $22.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.85 to $26.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

AVGO stock traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

