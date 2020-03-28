Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.25 Million

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $892.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $875.50 million to $909.00 million. CF Industries posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $32,793,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

