Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,032.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,250.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,639 shares of company stock valued at $327,634. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $782.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

