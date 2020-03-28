Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce sales of $236.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.90 million and the lowest is $229.09 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $232.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $961.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.64 million to $991.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $939.33 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $76.05 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $65.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.