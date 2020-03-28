Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

FND traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,307. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

