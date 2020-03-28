Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report sales of $712.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.16 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE GO opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

