Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Announce $4.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce earnings of $4.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.56 and the highest is $4.68. H & R Block posted earnings of $4.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $15.08 on Friday. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

