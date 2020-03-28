Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.32. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of IR opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.