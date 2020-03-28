Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $12.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.77.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $4,894,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $163,682,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.55. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

