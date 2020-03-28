Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NCS Multistage posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.12 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCSM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NCS Multistage worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCSM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,072. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

