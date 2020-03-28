Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.55 Million

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to post $116.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.31 million and the highest is $124.10 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $128.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.03 million to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 300,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

