Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.87 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from to in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.21.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

