Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.65 Million

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to post $325.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $244.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

NYSE VEEV opened at $145.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,264 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.