Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Waters reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.25.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,602,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,075,405,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,545,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,317,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,668,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.36. The company had a trading volume of 497,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.39. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

