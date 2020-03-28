Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $89.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.90 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $92.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $352.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $363.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $346.11 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $362.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amerisafe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

