Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320,000.00

Analysts predict that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce $320,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $1.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $1.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.45 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $8.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million.

ATEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,919,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 122,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,319. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Anterix by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $51.33.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.