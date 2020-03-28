Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post $32.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $142.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $143.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $156.60 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $158.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Camtek from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

