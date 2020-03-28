Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $18.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.38. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

