Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.59 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.46 billion to $35.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.72 billion to $38.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.30.

NOC opened at $312.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

