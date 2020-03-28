Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.64 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $23.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK raised its position in Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $56.01 on Friday. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

