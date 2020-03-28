Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

FFG traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $36.71. 33,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $905.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

