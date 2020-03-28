Zap Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market capitalization of $468,733.53 and approximately $39,265.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.04934264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

