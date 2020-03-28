ZBG Token (ZT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One ZBG Token token can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.04932063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036996 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003626 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.