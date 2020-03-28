ZCore Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $158,402.51 and $8,463.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZCore has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,738,441 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

